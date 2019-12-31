New Delhi: A day after trading charges between the Congress and the BJP in the state over the violent protests in the wake of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday stated that organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) are responsible for inciting violence in the state and such organisations should be banned.

“It was especially Popular Front of India (PFI) behind all the damage done to property, arson and anarchy in the state. Such organisations will not be allowed to flourish, they will be banned,” Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday.

The deputy CM also stated that any anti-national working in the state and the country would not be tolerated. He also added that if SIMI comes out in a different form, it will be crushed.

“Disguised as Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Popular Front of India (PFI) fanned protests in the state. Pursuant to the probe, the truth has come to the fore,” he added.

The development comes after Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on PFI for its involvement in the violent protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The letter was written to the Home Ministry after a probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police found PFI’s involvement in the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19.

Expressing resentment over the CAA, protesters clashed with police in the state this month. As precautionary measure, the state government had also imposed prohibitory orders to avert any untoward incident.

Responsible for inciting widespread protests, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad.