UP Horror: Minor Girl Abducted, Gangraped In Lucknow

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Lucknow.

Lucknow: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a four people allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and gangraped by four people in Lucknow, police said on Friday, adding that two accused have been arrested. “Four men kidnapped the minor girl and took her about a kilometre away to a forest where they took turns to rape her. She was later found in an unconscious state at a short distance from her home,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

The mother of the victim, after knowing about the incident, reached a police station and filed a FIR against three of the accused persons. She also alleged that the one of the accused forced her daughter to marry her, the DCP informed.

“We have also recorded the statement of the minor, who said she was kidnapped and gang-raped by four persons,” the officer added.

DCP Srivastava added that a case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the mother’s complaint and two of the accused were arrested.

A manhunt is underway to nap the two remaining accused, the officer said, adding that they would be nabbed soon.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

