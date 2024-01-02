Home

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Schools To Remain Closed Till January 6 Due To Cold Wave

In an official order from the District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, speaking for the district magistrate, all schools in Lucknow district are set to enjoy a winter break until January 6th.

Lucknow: Keeping in mind the chill in the air and dense fog conditions, the powers-that-be in Lucknow have declared a holiday for the school kids from Class 1 to 8. It’s in force until the 6th of January. In an official order from the District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, speaking for the district magistrate, all schools in Lucknow district are set to enjoy a winter break until January 6th, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“Regarding the above-mentioned matter, you are aware that at present a cold wave is going on in the entire state, including the Lucknow district and it is extremely cold. Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 until January 6, 2024,” reads the order.

New Timings For Class 9 to 12

“If classes from classes 9 to 12 are being conducted, then their timings should be kept between 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM only,” it added.

“Strict compliance with the above should be ensured. Strong action will be taken as per rules against any school that does not ensure compliance with the above,” the order by the District Education Officer said.

Earlier last week, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students in Classes 1 through 8 until January 6 due to cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “During January 5–11, we are expecting nighttime temperatures to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

“The day temperature will also be below normal, leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, the northern parts of Maharashtra, and the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh,” added Mohapatra.

Earlier on Monday, people woke up to a bitterly cold New Year’s morning in the national capital.

The cold wave and dense fog on an unusually lazy Monday, with the minimum temperature in the capital recorded at 9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The locals called on the administration to make necessary arrangements for the needy or those sheltered at night shelters.

(With inputs from agencies)

