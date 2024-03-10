Home

UP SHOCKER: Dalit Man Shot Dead By Brother-In-Law Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Bijnor Village

Brajesh, a Dalit, had married, Divya, a Saini (caste Hindu), a year ago in their native village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, triggering tension between their families.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident of “honour killing” fueled by casteist sentiments, a Dalit man was shot and killed by his brother-in-law who was upset over his sister marrying the victim. According to the police, the victim, Brajesh, was shot dead by his 26-year-old brother-in-law, Lavsit on Friday night in a village of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

Giving details, a senior police officer said that Brajesh, a resident of Mirpur Khadar village under Chandpur Police Station jurisdiction, had married his girlfriend Divya, around a year ago, despite the girl’s families objecting to the union.

Brajesh belonged to the Dalit community, while Divya is a Saini, a caste Hindu, and the marriage had triggered tension between their families, said Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

On Friday night, Divya’s brother Lavsit, who was accompanied by several accomplices, waylaid Brajesh in the village market and shot him dead, the SP said, adding that seven people have been booked in the case and Lavsit has been arrested.

Police have launched searches to arrest the remaining accused, the officer said, adding that further investigation in underway.

The incident is yet another eerie reminder of caste-based discrimination still prevalent in many parts of the country, especially rural India, even in this modern day and age.

Girl burned to death by family for marrying Dalit

Earlier this year, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly burned to death by her own family members, including her father, days after she married her Dalit boyfriend against the family’s wishes. The incident took place in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to details, the deceased victim, Aishwarya was in love with Naveen– both 19 years of age, since childhood as both had been friends since their childhood days and later worked together in Tiruppur.

Naveen– a mechanical engineer by profession, had landed a job at a hosiery unit in Avarapalayam, Tiruppur, while Aishwarya worked at a textile mill in Palladam. However, Aishwarya soon joined her boyfriend as she got hired at the same firm.

The childhood friendship blossomed into love and the couple were in a relationship for 18 months before finally deciding to get married. However, Aishwarya– a caste Hindu, knew her family would never agree to the match as Naveen belonged to the Dalit community.

Fearing stiff resistance and repercussion from Aishwarya’s family, the couple, with the help of their friends got married without their families’ knowledge on December 31, 2023 at a temple in Avarapalayam and moved into a rented accomodation in Veerapandi in Theni district.

Burned alive by family

When Aishwarya did not return home for a couple of days, her parents filed a filed a missing complaint with the Palladam Police. The cops traced her to the couple’s rented home in Theni and informed Aishwarya’s parents, who then took her back home on January 2.

The very next day, on January 3, Aishwarya’s husband, Naveen was shocked to learn that his wife had passed and had been cremated. Upon inquiring on his own, Naveen found out that Aishwarya had allegedly been burned alive by her own family members who were upset at her for marrying a Dalit man.

On January 7, Naveen filed a complaint at Vattathikottai Police Station, alleging that Aishwarya had been murdered by her family and secretly cremated. Reports claimed that Naveen waited four days to file a complaint as his life was in danger.

(With inputs from agencies)

