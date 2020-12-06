New Delhi: In a massive blow to the ruling BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency, the party has lost two seats in the legislative council elections after holding on to them for a decade. Both the seats – one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates – were bagged by Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates. Also Read - When Will CAA be implemented? Senior BJP Leader Answers

The election office announced that SP's Ashutosh Sinha won Varanasi Division Graduates' seat and Maan Singh Yadav won from the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' seat, while BJP candidates Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' and Dinesh Goyal bagged the Agra Division Graduates' seat and Meerut Graduates' seat respectively.

"It is a big victory for the party. I am very happy with the result", said SP's Lal Bihari Yadav, who registered victory fromVaranasi Division Teachers' Constituency.

With results for two seats still pending, the BJP has won four of the 11 seats, the Samajwadi Party three and independent candidates won two.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav issued a statement alleging that the BJP attacked police in Jhansi, fearing defeat and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Thousands of ballot papers were cancelled in Agra, where people are agitated over it, Yadav said.

Polling was held on Tuesday for 11 seats — five reserved for graduates and six for teachers. The BJP, SP, Congress and the teachers’ associations contested the polls, with 199 candidates in the fray.

The term of the members had expired on May 6 but the elections had to be postponed due to the pandemic.