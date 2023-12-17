Home

UP SHOCKER! Boy, 14, Rapes 8-Yr-Old Girl After Watching Porn On Phone

Police said the boy was watching porn on his phone, lured the girl to a secluded place, and raped her. The incident took place in a village of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Rape: In a shocking incident highlighting the dark side of cheap internet availability in rural India, a 14-year-old boy, in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl after watching porn on his mobile phone. According to the police, the teenager was watching an “obscene” video clip on his mobile phone and later sexually assaulted the child after luring her to a secluded spot.

A senior officer said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the boy was watching an obscene video clip on his mobile phone and then lured the girl to a secluded place where he raped her.

“The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.

The teenager was apprehended by the police on Sunday, the CO added.

Palghar man arrested for raping 4-year-old child

In a related incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, an official said.

According to officials, the accused was caught and beaten up by locals and later handed over to the police. A video of the man being thrashed by local residents had gone viral on social media platforms.

An official said the man is a habitual offender and appears to be mentally-challenged.

The MIDC Boisar police are in the process of registering a case against him, he added.

Kashmir youth arrested for raping, impregnating Mumbai minor

In another similar case, the Mumbai Police on Sunday said they have arrested a 19-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on charges of raping and impregnating an underage girl.

The police recently nabbed the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in the western suburb of Bandra, said an official.

The accused, who hails from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had befriended the 16-year-old victim while he was working in the city and was in a physical relationship with her from August 2022 till September this year, he said.

The girl’s family found out that she was pregnant and approached the police, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

