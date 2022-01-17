Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: With Uttarakhand Assembly Polls round the corner, Nation’s most trusted News channel, Zee News conducted India’s biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the people in the state. According to the opinion poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed for Uttarakhand’s Kumaon, the ruling BJP is likely to win 9-11 seats with 37.8 percent vote share. Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to win between 18-20 seats with 41.06 percent vote share.

Check Important Stats Here:

How much vote share parties likely to acquire in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon

BJP:37.8

Congress: 41.6

AAP: 10.4

Others: 10.2

How many seats parties likely to win in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon:

BJP: 9-11

Congress: 18-20

AAP 0-1

Others: 0

When the respondents in Garhwal were asked whom they want to see as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, 44% of participants voted for Congress leader Harish Rawat while 41% of people voted for BJP leader Pushkar Dhami. BJP’s Anil Baluni was at the third position with 7% whereas 10 per cent of participants said they want to see AAP’s Col. Ajay Kothyal as the CM of the state. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission Allows These Persons To Caste Their Vote Using Postal Ballot | Full List

Preferred Chief Ministerial Candidate:

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 26 %

Harish Rawat (CONG) 41 %

Anil Baluni (BJP) 14 %

Col. Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) 10 %

Others 9 %

Election to 70 seats in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14, 2022, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. The tenure of the 70-seat Uttarakhand legislative assembly will expire on March 23, 2022. The final voter list for Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Election 2022 has already been released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Uttarakhand Assembly Election:

The largely bipolar politics of the state involving the two national parties, which have been alternately in power, has got a new twist this time with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also in the fray, offering itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set itself a target of winning more than 60 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state, poll observers feel it is unrealistic on the part of the saffron party, which is totally ignoring the anti-incumbency factor.

Giving three chief ministers to the state within five years and bringing about political instability despite a big mandate is another factor that may eclipse the BJP’s chances. However, insiders in the saffron party said the move is going to work in its favour as it has offset the impact of anti-incumbency that might have been there against the former chief ministers.

Uttarakhand Election Dates:

The schedule for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election is mentioned below, as notified by the ECI:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Date of election: February 14

Results: March 10

Methodology of Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 70 seats of poll-bound Uttarakhand between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.