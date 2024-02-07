Home

Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, CM Dhami Calls It ‘Historic’

Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. With this, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to pass the UCC bill. “After the independence, the makers of the Constitution gave the right under Article 44 that the states can also introduce the UCC at appropriate time. People have doubts regarding this. We made the draft as per the constitutional system,” CM Dhami said in the assembly.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Today is a special day for Uttarakhand. The bill which had been long awaited, for which there had been a demand for a long time has been passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly”

The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first. Once the Bill gets the governor’s consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

