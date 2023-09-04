Home

News

Uttarakhand Bypoll: Bageshwar Assembly Seat Byelection to be Held Tomorrow | Check Candidates Names, Other Details Here

Uttarakhand Bypoll: Bageshwar Assembly Seat Byelection to be Held Tomorrow | Check Candidates Names, Other Details Here

The BJP has sought to woo the electorate with the promise of all round development of the constituency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023.

Shimla: The Byelection at Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar Assembly seat will be held tomorrow. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of Parvati Das from the saffron camp while the Congress has announced the name of Basant Kumar. The seat fell vacant after the demise of the sitting BJP MLA. Basant Kumar, who is the Congress candidate, was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the same constituency in 20222 and had also been the vice President of the AAP’s state unit.

Trending Now

The bypoll will be held due to the death of Parvati’s husband Chandan Ram Das from the Bageshwar constituency.

You may like to read

Bageshwar Assembly Seat Byelection: Key Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of Parvati Das from the saffron camp

Congress has announced the name of Basant Kumar.

Congress has announced the name of Basant Kumar. The bypoll will be held due to the death of Parvati’s husband Chandan Ram Das from the Bageshwar constituency.

Chandan Ram Das represented the Bageshwar constituency for four consecutive terms since 2007.

Upon his demise, the state government declared three days of official mourning.

Upon his demise, the state government declared three days of official mourning. Das won in 2022 from Bageshwar by a big margin–43.14% of the votes as opposed to Congress candidate Ranjit Das who got 26.88% of votes.

Ranjit Das has joined the BJP.

Bageshwar Assembly Seat Byelection: Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party: Parvati Das

Congress: Basant Kumar

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing a public meeting in Kafligair to garner support for the BJP nominee on the last day of campaigning on Sunday described Chandan Ram Das as an MLA who worked tirelessly for the development of Bageshwar constituency, the chief minister said voting for his wife will be a fitting tribute to the departed leader.

Dhami, who also held well-attended road shows in Garud and Bageshwar along with the party candidate and BJP MP from Almora Ajay Tamta, said he was confident the lotus will bloom once again in the land of Baba Bagnath referring to the famous Shiva temple in the district.

The BJP has sought to woo the electorate with the promise of all round development of the constituency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am confident that the people will once again link the bogey of Bageshwar with the double engine government,” Dhami said addressing a rally.

Congress heavyweights like Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya also toured the entire constituency seeking votes for the party candidate to regain lost ground. Party leaders have asked people to teach the BJP a lesson for its “failure” to control rising inflation, unemployment and ensure safety of women. There are 1,18,225 voters in Bageshwar assembly constituency spread over 188 polling stations.

Besides Parvati Das and Basant Kumar, Bhagvati Prasad of the Samajwadi Party, Arjun Dev from Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Bhagwat Kohli of Uttarakhand Parivartan Party are also contesting the bypoll.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES