CM Dhami Flags Off Flight Services From Dehradun To Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar | Details Inside

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked of flight operations to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Amritsar, at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand News: Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami Wednesday inaugurated flight operations from Dehradun to Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh as well as Punjab’s Amritsar. CM Dhami kicked of the flight operations at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

“Flagged off air services from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun to Shri Ayodhya Dham, Amritsar, Pantnagar and Varanasi and gave boarding passes to the passengers and wished them a happy journey. As a result of the efforts of the double engine government, the air connectivity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is continuously getting strengthened,” CM Dhami wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of the inauguration event.

“With the start of these air services, while people will get convenience in transportation, tourism in the state will also get a new direction and momentum,” he said.

The chief minister further said, “We endeavour to make moving the people within the entire state of Uttarakhand convenient, simple and easy. For this, we are continuously making efforts and the people of the country are travelling to different places in the state,”

जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट, देहरादून से श्री अयोध्या धाम, अमृतसर, पंतनगर और वाराणसी के लिए हवाई सेवाओं का फ्लैग ऑफ किया और यात्रियों को बोर्डिंग पास देकर मंगलमय यात्रा के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी। डबल इंजन सरकार के प्रयासों के फलस्वरुप देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड की हवाई कनेक्टिविटी लगातार सुदृढ़ हो… pic.twitter.com/zDuUIxRlIn — Pushkar Singh Dhami (Modi Ka Parivar) (@pushkardhami) March 6, 2024

Referring to air services, the Chief Minister Dhami said that before this, the state had started air connectivity from and to Dehradun-Pithoragarh and also started heli services from Haldwani to Champawat, Munsiyari and Pithoragarh.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Hailing PM Modi, he said that under his leadership period, there has been unprecedented progress in every sector, including the air services.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the passengers travelling to Ayodhya amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” and wished them a safe journey.

According to the CM’s office, Dhami had been trying for a long time to start air services for all three places.

“Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the CM had personally requested and written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,” an official statement said earlier.

Dehradun Airport is a medium-sized airport in India with domestic flights only. On the other hand, Ayodhya recently got its first airport, which has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on December 30 last year.

(With ANI inputs)

