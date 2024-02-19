Home

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Along With His Cabinet To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple Tomorrow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 20.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 20. According to the CMO, Dhami, along with his cabinet, will visit Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and offer prayers.

To recall, on January 22, on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, CM Dhami released the annual calendar, ‘Strong Leadership Prosperous Uttarakhand’ which was prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the temple located in his government residence and said, “I am extremely elated to be a witness to this grand festival after 500 years of a long struggle.” The Uttarakhand Chief Minister added that he prays to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of all the Sanatanis living all over the world.

