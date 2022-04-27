New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Dehradun district administration on Wednesday announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 on people who do not wear masks in public places. “In view of the increasing rate of Covid-19 infection in the capital as well as the district, District Magistrate Dr. R Rajesh Kumar has directed that a fine of Rs 500 should be collected from those who come out without masks in the city”, news agency ANI reported quoting DM Dehradun. Earlier several states and Union Territories like Delhi, Haryana, UP, Karnataka and others have made wearing masks compulsory again.Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! City Reports Highest Single Day Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since February: TOP POINTS

List of states where mask rule is back

Odisha: Rs. 2,000 fine for the first two violations, Rs. 5000 for third. Uttarakhand: Rs 100 for first violation, Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 for the second and third. Delhi: Rs. 500 for each violation Telangana: Rs. 1000 for violations in large gathering Tamil Nadu: Rs. 500 for each violation Madhya Pradesh: Rs. 500 for each violation Rajasthan: Rs. 500 for each violation Karnataka: Rs. 250 for each violation Goa: Rs. 200 for each violation Gujarat: Rs. 1,000 for each violation Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 100 for each violation Chandigarh: Rs. 500 for each violation Chhattisgarh: Rs. 500 for each violation Haryana: Rs. 500 fine in four NCR districts- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar

School Shut in Dehradun After 11-Year-Old Tests COVID Positive

A private school in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was shut for two days after an 11-year-old student tested positive for Covid-19.

"Education Dept has directed Dehradun's Brightlands School authorities to close the school for two days after an 11-yr-old student tested positive for COVID19. All schools directed to follow protocol of wearing masks, physical distancing&hand hygiene: CMO Dr Manoj Upreti," ANI had tweeted.

COVID-19 Cases in India

In the last 24 hours, India on Wednesday reported a rise of 17.88% in new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country logged 2,927 fresh infections of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 4,30,65,496. Of the total new cases reported in the country, Delhi alone logged 1,204 COVID infections in the last 24 hours.