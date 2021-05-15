New Delhi: Following into the footsteps of former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who recently said that coronavirus is a living organism which has a right to live, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has given a not-so-logical statement. Sinha has said that Indians working in the sun and in soil (meaning mostly rural farmers and field workers), cannot be affected by the deadly virus. Also Read - Coronavirus a Living Organism, Has Right to Live: Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trolled on Twitter For His Bizarre Remark

Sinha further said that the virus is mostly affecting those sitting in air-conditioned rooms, implying the urban population of the country, and not those who have grown up in a natural environment. Like Rawat, Sinha also made the remarkable comments while speaking to mediapersons. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Reverses Trivendra's Decision, to Remove 51 Temples From State Control

A few days ago, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had received a lot of flak for his comments about the dreaded virus having a right to live. “Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself,” Rawat had told a private news channel. However, he said man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

Rawat was trolled heavily on social media for his unusual observation on coronavirus as it went viral at a time when the entire country is battling a strong second wave of COVID-19. One Twitter user sarcastically said, “This virus organism should be given shelter in the Central Vista.”