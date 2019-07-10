New Delhi: Recently suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Pranav Singh Champion was seen brandishing guns and weapons to Bollywood item numbers in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday.

In a video that has gone viral, Champion can be seen holding alcohol in one hand and dancing to Bollywood numbers while brandishing two pistols and an automatic rifle, using crass language cursing the state of Uttarakhand.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, “will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not.” (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The police told news agency ANI, “(We) will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not.”

The BJP MLA from Haridwar was recently making headlines for purportedly threatening a journalist in Uttarakhand for airing a story about a private car that he was allegedly using as a pilot police car. The journalist had lodged a complaint against him in the Chanakyapuri station in Delhi.

Following the incident, Champion was given a three-month suspension by Uttarakhand BJP chief Naresh Bansal followed by preliminary investigations on grounds of indiscipline and misbehaviour.

He was also in the news after he had a tussle with another BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal. The BJP in the state had set up a high powered committee to probe into the feud between the two lawmakers.