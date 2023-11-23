Home

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Updates: Trapped Workers To Crawl Out Soon, Ambulances Stationed

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE Updates: The rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel is in final stages and trapped workers will crawl out in a few hours. Until last night, a 44 meters pipe was inserted via horizontal drilling.

Uttarkashi: The countdown has begun, and the good news could arrive anytime as rescue efforts to save the 41 trapped workers have entered the final stage at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The workers have been trapped in the tunnel since Diwali night (November 12), when a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsed, blocking a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side with debris. “We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn’t cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again,” new agency ANI quoted rescue officer Harpal Singh, who is also the Project Head of the under-construction Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir. Check all the latest updates on India.com.

