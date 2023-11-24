Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Watch Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Safety Of 41 Workers

Home

Special prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple for the safety of 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi: Amid the ongoing massive rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped under the Silkyara tunnel, priests and locals offered special prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple for their safety. The tunnel collapsed on November 12. Drilling work is in progress after multiple halts, and the rescue teams are expected to reach the workers and rescue them. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami monitored the rescue operations on Thursday, which are in the final phase. Officials have emphasized that no specific timelines should be assumed.

