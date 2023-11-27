Home

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: Rat Hole Mining In Plan To Remove Debris Through Manual Drilling

In an attempt to intensify the rescue operations in Uttarkashi, a rat-hole mining technique will be employed for manual drilling to clear the debris inside the pipe. This comes on the 16th day of ongoing rescue efforts in the Silkyara tunnel.

