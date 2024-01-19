Home

News

Vadodara Boat Tragedy: 6 Arrested So Far, Efforts On To Nab Other Accused, Says Police Chief

Vadodara Boat Tragedy: 6 Arrested So Far, Efforts On To Nab Other Accused, Says Police Chief

A day after 14 lives were lost and several injured in a boat capsize in Vadodara, an FIR was filed against 18 persons in connection with the incident, the police said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel meets with the victims and their family members of the Harani Lake tragedy, in Vadodara on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Vadodara Boat Tragedy: Day after 16 people, including 14 children, died in a boat capsize in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the city’s police chief on Friday said that six people have been arrested by the cops in connection with the case and efforts and underway to bring the the remaining accused to the book.

Trending Now

Talking to news agency ANI, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the Crime Branch and other teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the remaining accused in connection with the incident.

You may like to read

“We have arrested six people till now. Three arrested were involved in the boat management. Crime Branch, SOG and other teams are conducting raids at different locations,” the police chief told ANI.

“An SIT has also been formed to look into the incident. Further interrogation is being done,” Gehlot added.

Vadodara Boat Capsize

A day after 14 lives were lost and several injured in a boat capsize in Vadodara, an FIR was filed against 18 persons in connection with the incident, the police said. According to Harni police, among the 18 booked for negligence were the manager and employees of Kotia Project, the private firm handling the boating in the Harni legzone.

As many as twelve school children and two teachers were killed after a boat capsized in Vadodara’s Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

PM Modi has announced Rs 2 Lakhs each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Gujarat government has announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a post on his official X handle, the Prime Minister said he was “distressed” by the loss lives in the tragic incident. “Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi wrote.

Probe ordered

Speaking on the incident, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said a probe has been ordered after he learnt that the boat was carrying more persons than the stipulated number.

“I have also learnt students were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. We will take action against those found guilty (of these lapses,” Dindor said.

A preliminary probe by authorities also revealed the boat, which was pulled out from the muddy waters, has only 14 seats but 27 persons, including 23 children, were on board, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.