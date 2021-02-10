Valentine’s Day 2021: There are marriages, and then there are relationships that are a confluence of art and beauty. Actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev are in a wonderful marriage where they also share the love, the cultures, the art, and the passions of each other with a common love for cinema and music. It’s been over 16 years and the chemistry hasn’t changed – everything is as quirky, peppy, and lovely as it has always been. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh Say 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' | Exclusive - Love Story

In our Valentine’s Day special series, we have Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev talking about how love means that you are never ever looking for a way out now. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Marathi Superstar Subodh Bhave And Manjiri Bhave With Their Eternal Love Story