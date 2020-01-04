New Delhi: Referring the vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan as one of the examples that show how minorities in the neighbouring countries are persecuted, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked anti-CAA people to rethink about the issue.

“Vandalism, stone-pelting and acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurdwara yesterday should be an eye-opener for those who refuse to recognise religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan and the rationale behind the Citizenship Amendment Act”, tweeted the minister.

He added, “As an Indian and a Sikh, I call upon those who turn a blind eye to these injustices & persecution insensitive, inhuman and certainly not secular. These shameful incidents clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion.”

Earlier on Friday, scores of Muslim residents pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Reports had claimed that the mob, which attacked the Gurudwara was led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, (daughter of the gurdwara’s granthi).

“If any proof was needed about the state of minorities in Pakistan, this incident after the Friday prayers yesterday gave just that. These people (opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act) should do some serious introspection after yesterday’s incident,” the Union Minister said.

Puri also retweeted a post from former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who had posted a clip of the attack at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara and tweeted: “Death threats and stone-pelting on innocent tourists to support forcible conversion of a girl! This is Pakistan and that is why #IndiaSupportsCAA.”

India had yesterday, strongly condemned the vandalism and asked the Imran Khan-led government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the members of the Sikh community. The Indian government had also demanded strong action against the miscreants.

“We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year”, the Indian government had said in a statement.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also condemned the attack saying,”The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote.”