Vande Bharat Express Between Puri- Rourkela Likely By September 30 | Check Route, Fare And Other Details Here

As per the tentative timetable, the train will depart Puri at 5 am and reach Rourkela at 12.45 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Rourkela at 2.10 p.m. and reach Puri at 9.40 p.m.

Indian Railways News: Odisha is all set to get its second Vande Bharat Express train soon between Puri and Rourkela. According to the reports, the semi-high-speed train likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last week of the month (by September 30) will have limited stoppages between the two stations.

The Puri-Rourkela will run six days a week except on Saturdays. Reports further add that the train will run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Angul-Rourkela route to cater to the rush between the coastal and western Odisha regions. The decision to introduce the train was taken after the entire stretch was upgraded for a maximum permissible speed of 130 mph.

Puri- Rourkela: Halts

The Puri- Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will have halts at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kerejanga, Sambalpur city and Jharsuguda between Puri and Rourkela.

Tentative Timetable:

In the return direction, it will leave Rourkela at 2.10 p.m. and reach Puri at 9.40 p.m. Except for Bhubaneswar, where the train will halt for five minutes, the stoppage is for two minutes at other stations.

Distance and Travel time of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express:-

The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 524 km in less than nine hours.

Presently, the fastest train between the two cities is Tapaswini Express.

It covers the same distance in 10 hours and 25 minutes.

Fare of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express:-

The fare of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express in both the class – AC Chair Car and Executive AC Chair Car, is likely to be between Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000.

