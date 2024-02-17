Home

Vande Bharat Express, Running at 160 Kmph, Successfully Applies Automatic Brakes In First-Ever ‘Kavach’ Trial

Kavach trial: Vande Bharat train that was running at 160 kmph, applied automatic brakes during 'Kavach' system trial on Friday. Indian Railways is installing these essential components across its network in order to boost operational safety.

Agra: In a major development towards passenger and transit safety, the Agra railway division successfully tested an automatic braking system on Friday that was installed in the country’s one of the fastest trains, – Vande Bharat Express. The automatic braking system is part of the indigenously developed anti-collision device ‘Kavach’. Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava said that it was the first-ever trial and the loco pilot did not apply brakes on the train, which was running at the speed of 160 kmph. “In the first-ever trial, the loco pilot did not apply the brakes and still, the train, running at a speed of 160 kmph, automatically stopped 10 metres before the red signal,” PTI quoted Srivastava as saying.

Kavach system in all Vande Bharat Trains

It is worth noting that, the Kavach system is fitted in all Vande Bharat trains. It is able to apply brakes on its own in case the loco pilot fails to do it due to any reason.

Kavach Cannot Work Without Other Components

However, this system requires several components to work properly, such as station Kavach, RFID tags throughout the track length, and Kavach towers installed along the railway tracks to work properly. Considering this the Indian Railways is installing these essential components across its network to boost operational safety.

Vande Bharat Used In The Trial

The historic trial started at around 9.30 am between Mathura and Palwal. Till 2 pm, the entire exercise was repeated in both up and down directions. The trial was performed on an eight-car Vande Bharat Express.

Future Testing Plan Of Indian Railways

Now, after the successful trail, the railways is planning to test it on 16-car Vande Bharat trains, said Srivastava.

Kavach network between Mathura and Palwal

It is worth noting that, the Indian Railways has developed a complete Kavach network between Mathura (excluding the station) and Palwal. It is an 80-km-long stretch.

