The Railway has also revised the timing of Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi (12082) and Alappuzha-Kannur Executive (16307). With the change, Jan Shatabdi will reach Kannur at 12:50 a.m. instead of 12:25 a.m.

Vande Bharat in Kerala: State To Get Second Express Train from Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore | Key Details Inside

Thiruvananthapuram: The Modi government is reportedly planning to launch the second Vande Bharat Express in Kerala soon. The training for loco pilots started in Chennai. A pitline has also been set up in Mangalore. Presently, Vande Bharat (20634) in Kerala departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 a.m. and reaches Kasaragod at 1:20 p.m. As per the reports, the new Vande Bharat Express will resume its journey at around the same time from Mangaluru.

Notably, there has been a change in the timing of some trains on the Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore route. The Railway has also revised the timing of Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi (12082) and Alappuzha-Kannur Executive (16307). With the change, Jan Shatabdi will reach Kannur at 12:50 a.m. instead of 12:25 a.m.

Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express was country’s 15th Vande Bharat Express train. The train connects Kasaragod with Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. The train service was officially inaugurated on 25 April 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram Central.

As of July 2023, it is the best-performing Vande Bharat Express train service with an average occupancy of 183 per cent, according to official data.

Stones hurled at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

Few days back, the windowpanes of a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express were damaged, in fresh incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala. The trains, however, continued their journey as the damage was minor and there were no reports of any injury to any passenger.

A Railway spokesperson told PTI that stones were thrown at a Rajdhani Express when it was running between Kanhangad and Nileshwar in Kasaragod District at around 3:45 PM. “A right side window glass of the B5 Coach was shattered,” the official said.

In the second incident on Monday, a Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones when it was between Tanur and Tirur in Malappuram district at around 5.10 PM. Cases will be registered soon and stern action will be taken, the official added.

