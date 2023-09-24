Home

Vande Bharat Expansion: Jharkhand Gets Second Train, To Connect Ranchi And Howrah

The train, which will run six days a week, will complete the 463km distance between Ranchi and Howrah in West Bengal in seven hours.

New Delhi: Jharkhand’s second Vande Bharat Express, the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Sunday. The train, which will begin regular operations on September 27th, was flagged off from Ranchi railway station in the presence of Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Rajya Sabha MPs Mahua Maji and Aditya Sahu, and other officials, as per a report in news agency PTI.

Jharkhand’s Second Vande Bharat Express

This is the second Vande Bharat Express to operate in Jharkhand, the first being the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated on June 27th.

“Our prime minister is on a mission for the country’s development,” the governor said.

“The party which Modi represents is not in power in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal but the needs of the people are being fulfilled. Despite political differences, we should work for the development of the nation,” he said.

Ranchi To Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The train, which will run six days a week, will complete the 463km distance between Ranchi and Howrah in West Bengal in seven hours. Rajya Sabha MP Maji demanded a reduction in the fares, which will benefit the common people.

Ranchi- Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages And Destinations

During its regular run, the train will depart from Ranchi at 5.15 am and reach Howrah at 12.20 pm. While returning, the train will leave Howrah at 3.45 pm and reach Ranchi at 10.50 pm. The trial run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat was successfully conducted on September 21.

The train will have stops at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur, a statement said.

New Vande Bharat Express: Fare Details

The fare between Ranchi and Howrah will be Rs 2,045 for executive AC chair car, and Rs 1,030 for AC chair car without meal. Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth said, “I have requested the railway ministry for a Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and an Antyodaya Express from Ranchi to south India.”

Talking to media, general manager of South Eastern Railway Anil Kumar Mishra said, “The decision for another Vande Bharat will be taken by the railway board. There is huge demand for the train between Ranchi and Varanasi. We hope the train will be provided very soon.”

Ranchi- Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Seating Capacity

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat has seating capacity for 530 passengers and it will take 40 minute less than Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Express to reach the final destination, he said. Around 70 school students, teachers and principals also got free ride on the train from Ranchi today.

“I feel very lucky to get chance to travel on the train on its inaugural day. I have been selected for the journey in the train through a painting competition. Vande Bharat reflects the progress of new India,” Ishita Kumari, a class 9 student said.

(With inputs from PTI)

