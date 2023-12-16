Home

Varanasi Gets Second Vande Bharat Express; PM Modi To Flag Off Train To New Delhi

The much-awaited second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi zooms into service on December 17th! This sleek, semi-high-speed train promises a quicker and more comfortable experience for travelers. Calling all Varanasi-Delhi travelers! Get ready to zip between the holy city and the bustling capital in record time.

Vande Bharat Express Update: Get ready for another speed boost between Varanasi and Delhi! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the second Vande Bharat train on this route tomorrow, December 17th. This is a full-circle moment, as PM Modi himself launched the very first Vande Bharat train four years ago, connecting these two cities. So buckle up for a faster, smoother journey between the spiritual city of Varanasi and the bustling capital, Delhi.

Varanashi New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Time Table & Route

A brand new Vande Bharat train hits the tracks tomorrow, December 17th. This swift ride departs Varanasi at the crack of dawn, 6 AM, and whisks you into Delhi by 2 PM, stopping for breath in Kanpur and Prayagraj. Feeling the Delhi vibes? No problem! The return journey starts at 3 PM and reaches Varanasi by 11 PM, making the same convenient stops. So ditch the slow crawls and embrace the Vande Bharat’s speedy embrace! Don’t forget to book your tickets for a truly express journey between Varanasi and Delhi.

India To Have 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains by 2047

India is set for a massive expansion of its railway system, with plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by 2047. This ambitious goal was announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India’s first high-speed bullet train by 2026–27 and the opening of the second airport in Navi Mumbai by the end of 2024.

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Mangaluru and Goa, Marking Karnataka’s Fourth Such Service

The launch of the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is a significant development, as it will not originate from Bengaluru, the state capital. This initiative underscores Karnataka’s commitment to extending high-speed rail connectivity to all corners of the state, fostering equitable development, and enhancing regional connectivity.

