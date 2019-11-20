Varanasi: Superheroes and their marvelous powers have both fascinated us and at the same time inspired us to become better.

Taking note of the same, a youth from Varanasi has come up with a unique armor to protect our jawans. Inspired by the Iron Man franchise, a part-time employee at a private university in Varanasi has developed an Iron Man suit prototype to help protect our brave Indian soldiers against enemies on the battlefield.

Shyam Chaurasia, who works at the Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management, said that the suit prototype will reduce the risk that Indian soldiers face on enemy lines.

Varanasi: Youth develops 'Iron Man' suit to help soldiers in battle Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/uzlba3ay25 pic.twitter.com/hxuC94iaC1 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 18, 2019

“It is a metal suit designed to help the Indian army soldiers during their encounters with terrorists and enemies. Currently, it is just a prototype but it can help soldiers greatly at the time of the battle,” Chaurasia told news agency ANI.

“We have used gears and motors and it also has a mobile connection so that it can be used remotely. It has sensors that will help the jawans even when he is attacked from the back,” he added.

Shyam, determined to make it a success is now seeking funds for it. Apart from protecting our soldiers, Chaurasia also said that the protective suit will also embolden the soldiers even further by reducing the risk on their lives.

He requested and urged Indian government agencies like DRDO to take note of his project and help him in developing the suit.

“The cost of a soldier’s life is very high, what I have done is just an attempt to bring it in the radar of DRDO and other agencies,” he said.