Varanasi: The Varanasi Development Authority Vice Chairman Isha Dutta on Sunday said that India will be the third country in the world after Bolivia and Mexico City, to have a ropeway for public transport. The city of Varanasi will soon become the first Indian city to use ropeway services in public transportation. Planned to be built from Cantt Railway Station(Varanasi Junction) to Church Square, the ropeway promises to curb the traffic snarls in the city.Also Read - NEET Scam: ₹ 5 Lakh To Write Exam, Probe Takes Police To Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow

The ropeway service will cover a distance of 4.2 km aerially in the city of Varanasi. Nearly, 220 cable cars will run on the ropeway. Varanasi, commonly known as the Gateway of Eastern India, will cover the pilot project of the ropeway service worth Rs 424 crore. The overall cost of the pilot project is likely to divide between the state government and centre in the ratio of 20: 80. Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Injured after Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes in MP's Chhindwara and UP's Varanasi

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal earlier said to the news agency IANS that Each cable car will have 10 seats. These cars will move in a gap of 90 seconds. As per the final alignment, the main terminus will be at the Cantt railway station while other stations will be at Sajan, Rathyatra, and Girjaghar (Godowlia) crossings. A turning line will be created between Cantt railway station and Sajan crossing.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown in Varanasi, Market Complexes to Stay Shut

The ropeway service is expected to run at night. The project will be executed in a public-private partnership model. The Varanasi Development Authority Vice Chairman Isha Dutta added that the stations build for the ropeway services will depict apeek of Kashi’s culture, religion, and art. Four stations of ropeway services pilot phase will be at the height of above 11 meters, he said adding, that each station will be equipped with escalators.

(With Inputs From IANS)