Gujarat SHOCKER: Dalit Youth Flogged, Forced To Apologize With Owner’s Chappal In Mouth For Demanding Salary

Nilesh Dalsaniya, a 21-year-old Dalit man, said Vibhuti Patel, owner of Raniba Industries, assaulted him, along with her brother and others, and forced him to hold her chappal in his mouth.

Vibhuti Patel (R) allegedly forced her Dalit employee to hold her chappal in his mouth. (Image: India.com)

Gujarat Viral News: A shocking case of caste-based violence has come to the fore from Morbi district in Gujarat where an upper caste businesswoman allegedly forced a Dalit employee to hold her footwear in his mouth and also had her flogged after 21-year-old man demanded his pending salary.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Nilesh Dalsaniya (21) was was viciously assaulted and whipped with a belt by his employer Vibhuti Patel– owner of Raniba Industries Pvt. Ltd– alongwith her brother and other employees for allegedly demanding his salary.

Dalsaniya had started working for Vibhuti Patel in early October on a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. However, he was abruptly sacked by the company on October 18, news agency PTI reported.

Nilesh contacted Vibhuti Patel on several occasions, asking her to pay him for his 16 days of work at the company’s exports department but the employer never provided a clear response and eventually stopped taking his calls.

As per the victim’s complaint, on Wednesday evening, he and his brother, along with a friend, went to Vibhuti Patel’s office to demanding his pending salary where they were allegedly assaulted by her brother Om Patel and his accomplices.

Nilesh, as per his complaint stated, that Vibhuti, along with her brother and other employees, dragged him to the terrace of the commercial building where he was beaten black and blue with belts, kicks, and punches. Later, Nilesh claimed that Vibhuti forced him to put her chappal (slippers) in his mouth and apologise.

Vibhuti Patel is the owner of Raniba Industries Pvt Ltd, which has an office in a commercial complex at Ravapar Crossroad.

“Vibhuti Patel forced me to take her chappal in my mouth and made me apologise… She warned me that I shall be killed if I ventured on Ravapar Road or if I dared to file a complaint,” the victim claimed in his complaint, Maktoob Media reported.

Dalsaniya lodged a complaint, based on which Morbi city’s ‘A’ division police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against the woman, identified as Vibhuti Patel aka Raniba, and others including her brother Om Patel and manager Parikshit, said Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell).

“When Dalsaniya, his brother Mehul and neighbour Bhavesh went to Patel’s office on Wednesday evening, the businesswoman’s brother Om Patel reached the place with his accomplices and started assaulting the trio,” Zala said.

Vibhuti Patel also slapped and dragged him to the terrace of the commercial complex, the FIR said.

The accused, including Parikshit Patel, Om Patel and six to seven unidentified men, beat him with belts and also kicked and punched him, it said.

The complainant alleged that Vibhuti Patel forced him to take her footwear in his mouth and made him apologise for demanding salary. She also threatened to get him killed if he is seen in the Ravapar Crossroad area again.

They also shot a video and forced him to say that he came to Vibhuti’s office to extort money.

In a video, the accused are seen forcing the victim to apologise for demanding salary from the businesswoman.

After returning home, the Dalit man was taken to Morbi civil hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

“All the accused were booked on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation, rioting and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Zala said.

Investigation into the case is underway, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

(With PTI inputs)

