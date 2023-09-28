Home

Vicky Kaushal’s New Dance Video Goes Viral, This Time on ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ – Watch

Vicky Kaushal again took the internet by storm with yet another viral dance video in which he can be seen dancing his heart out on Akshay kumar and Katrina Kaif's songs.

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal has always stunned his fans with his commendable acting skills. His work in Bollywood speaks in his favour. It’s been a while since his addictive dance moves went viral on Riar Saab’s song ‘Obsessed’ making the whole nation swoon over him. ‘The Great Indian Family’ actor again made it to the headlines with yet another dance video that went viral from a party. In this video, Vicky can be seen dancing to Akshay Kumar’s song and also grooved on his wife Katrina’s song ‘Kamli’.

Vicky Kaushal’s Energetic Moves Stole Hearts

In this video, we can see Vicky Kaushal dancing his heart out on Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ from the movie ‘Good Newzz’. We can see the inner Punjabi munda of our star with his energetic and addictive moves. Vicky’s killer dance moves left fans swooning over him as one user commented, “His dance and energy “. Another fan wrote, “Vicky Kaushal and his dance with his unique swag, rocking every Punjabi song”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayushi’s Heera 💓 (@vickyologist_)

Vicky Dances to Bollywood songs including ‘Kamli’

In another video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen dancing to his wife Katrina Kaif’s song ‘Kamli’ and again dropping some blazing moves. Later on, we can see him setting the stage on fire as he dances to other Bollywood hits like Chaiya Chaiya, Dil Dance Maare, Laila, O antava O antava, and Kanhaiya Twitter pe aaja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayushi’s Heera 💓 (@vickyologist_)

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in his recent comedy-drama film ‘The Great Indian Family’ which hit the theatres on September 22. Next in line, he has ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dunki’ with megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

