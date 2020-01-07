New Delhi: Soon after Delhi’s Patiala House Court issued death warrants against the four convicts of 2012 gang-rape case, Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, on Tuesday expressed happiness over the verdict, saying it is a victory for the women of the country. She went on to say that now the people of the country will repose their faith in the judiciary.

“My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” Asha Devi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, she said that she was waiting for the court’s order on execution of death warrants of convicts.

“We are waiting for the court’s order on execution of death warrants. The convicts have no appeals pending now,” she told ANI.

The Patiala House Court, earlier in the day, reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the convicts of the 2012 gang-rape case.

Four convicts Akshay, Mukesh, Akshay and Pawan, who are lodged in Tihar jail, are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.