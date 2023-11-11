Home

News

Video: 3 Foreign Tourists Dead As Massive Blaze Guts Several Houseboats On Kashmir’s Dal Lake

Video: 3 Foreign Tourists Dead As Massive Blaze Guts Several Houseboats On Kashmir’s Dal Lake

The cause of the fire, which engulfed five houseboats on the famous Dal Lake in Kashmir's Srinagar, was not immediately known.

Screengrab from visuals shared on X.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Three foreign tourists, believed to residents Bangladesh, were charred to death as a major blaze gutted several houseboats on the famous Dal Lake in Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday.

Trending Now

According to officials, the charred remains of the three tourists, who had been burnt beyond recognition- were recovered from the debris of on of the gutted houseboats near ghat number nine on the famous lake,

You may like to read

Dal Lake is a popular attraction for tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir’s erstwhile summer capital.

The cause of the fire, which engulfed five houseboats and as many huts attached to those, was not immediately known. The officials said preliminary investigations suggested that the fire broke out in one of the houseboats in the early hours due to malfunctioning of a heating appliance.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed the houseboats engulfed in massive inferno as tall flames and towers of their black smoke pierced the early morning sky on a cold winter morning in Srinagar.

#WATCH | Several houseboats were gutted in a fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake last night pic.twitter.com/uDtuOQO9yw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

"We express our deepest sympathies to the victims of the devastating fire incident at Dal Lake. It is truly heartbreaking to witness the loss of 5 houseboats, valued at over Rs 30cr. CCIK stands united with the affected individuals and pledges to provide all necessary assistance. pic.twitter.com/21LfsCAfOi — Aatif Khan (@aatif_khan_) November 11, 2023

The victims’ DNA samples were extracted to establish their identities, the officials said, adding they are believed to be from Bangladesh and included a woman, according to the records being maintained by the houseboat operators.

The bodies will be identified through DNA samples with the family members of the victims before being handed over, the officials said.

Property worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire that broke out around 5.15 am. The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts by locals and fire and emergency services personnel, the officials said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Fire services reached after several houseboats gutted in a massive fire in Dal Lake pic.twitter.com/D88RY5m1dq — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

This was the second major fire incident involving houseboats that are anchored on the Dal and the Nigeen lakes. In April 2022, seven houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire on Nigeen Lake, mostly popular among foreign tourists, on the outskirts of the city. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz and senior tourism department officials visited the scene of the blaze on the Dal Lake and assured all possible help in rebuilding the damaged houseboats, the officials said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On fire in houseboats at Dal Lake, Station House Officer Fire Service Farooq Ahmad says, "The fire emerged at around 5:15 in the morning and as soon as I received the call we came here. Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We can't… pic.twitter.com/rEQ0cSCDw7 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also expressed its grief over the fire incident and said, “It is indeed a great loss to the heritage houseboat population.”

Javid Ahmad Tenga, the KCCI president, in a statement urged the Lt Governor-led Jammu and Kashmir administration to assess the losses and extend the necessary moral and monetary compensation to the victims on a war footing to ensure their rehabilitation.

It also demanded quick permission for the reconstruction of the gutted houseboats and for ensuring supply of the required quantity of timber at the earliest.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.