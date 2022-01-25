Air India to Conduct Pre-Flight Checks of Cabin Crew’s Grooming and BMI. According to a new company circular, every cabin crew member must pass through Body Mass Index (BMI). All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) sent this circular on 20th January. BMI and weight check of the cabin crew will be conducted before they board any flight. Check will be done by Grooming Assistants in privacy of medical clinics at the airport itself. Earlier these checks were done by professionals or doctors. Objection has been conveyed to director of the airline’s Inflight Services Department (ISD).