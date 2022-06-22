Mumbai, Maharashtra: As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continued, a group of Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down while protesting against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in the state. “Voters elected these people (rebels) with some trust. Today, they have broken that trust. We condemn these traitors. These traitors should be given strong punishment”, a women Sena worker told reporters, wiping tears.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Address State Via Facebook Live Amid Reports of Resignation As Maharashtra CM

This came after 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter. Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: Sena's Urgent Meeting Deferred, All Eyes on CM Thackeray's Facebook Address at 5 PM

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state pic.twitter.com/8tzXK5Urw6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Also Read - 'Nahi, Bilkul Nahi...': Balasaheb Thorat on CM Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation as Maharashtra CM

Earlier in the day, the 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday morning. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city. “A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutv7a,” said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati. The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.

On the other hand, when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the crisis in MVA, he termed the turmoil “an internal matter of the Sena”. Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

The developments came up after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the MVA alliance government. NCP and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.

After the MLC elections, Shinde along with some other Shiv Sena MLAs was staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat. A Shiv Sena delegation comprising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aides Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak had also met Shinde and other party legislators in Surat.

Amid the drama, Shinde took a veiled dig at Shiv Sena for joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the government in the state and tweeted, “We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks … Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb’s thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings.”