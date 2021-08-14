Patiala: In a shocking incident, a car evading security check hit a police personnel in Patiala, Punjab, reported news agency ANI. The car driver hit the policeman who stopped the vehicle for security check in Patiala. Police say the injured cop is under medical treatment and an investigation is underway.Also Read - Watch: Riders on Barbie Bike Pull Off Dangerous Stunt For Video, Mumbai Police Teaches Them a Lesson

"The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The car has been traced and further investigation is underway," says Hemant Sharma, DSP City.

WATCH the shocking video here:

#WATCH Car evading security check hits police personnel in Patiala, Punjab Police say the injured police personnel is under medical treatment, car traced, further investigation underway (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/ZF9wygy8Xm — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

(Based on ANI inputs)