Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A heartwarming video of elite CoBRA 206 troops dancing with local adivasis in Naxal-affected Sukma has emerged on social media. The video depicts the battalion enjoying a dance in a marriage ceremony in Minpa village in Sukma district. Sukma is one of the worst affected Naxal district and the latest video highlights how security forces are mingling with the locals.

Clad in traditional attires, the villagers can be seen merrily dancing with the troops. Following the customary dance routine, the CoBRAs dance with long sticks in hand.

Watch the video of CoBRA 206 battalion dancing:

#WATCH Troops of CoBRA 206 Battalion dance with villagers during a marriage function in Minpa village of Sukma in Chhattisgarh (Video source: CoBRA 206 Battalion) pic.twitter.com/bAIVghGpTi — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 27, 2022



The video has gone viral, and people loved how the two groups mingled and came together for celebrating such an occasion.

One user reacted to the video and wrote, ”Glad to see the trust that these forces have earned from local populace. That is certain to improve transition to greater peace & security.”

About CoBRA:

Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, also known as CoBRA, is a special battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare, it was raised to counter the Naxal movement in India. Trained to conduct operations against Naxal rebels in rugged terrains, they are one of the most successful and experienced law enforcements.