Chandigarh: In a purported video doing rounds on social media, a top official in Haryana could be seen instructing cops to “break heads” of protesting farmers, drawing severe backlash from all sections of society. The video came at a time when Haryana was already facing criticism over police action against farmers in Karnal.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Police 'Lathicharge' Protesting Farmers Near Karnal; Punjab CM Calls it 'Govt-sponsored Attack'

The nearly two-minute-long video was tweeted by BJP MP Varun Gandhi who said this was “unacceptable in democratic India”. “I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this… Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens,” Gandhi said.

In the video, the Karnal’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha is heard saying, “Whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard…It’s very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads,” Sinha is heard saying in the video.

Later, the official asks the cops if he has made himself clear or they had any doubts.

“No sir,” the cops chimed in.

(DISCLAIMER: India.com could not verify the authenticity of the video)

I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this… Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens. pic.twitter.com/rWRFSD2FRH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 28, 2021

Farmers’ Protest

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting.

The police, however, said only four protesters were injured, while ten cops also sustained injuries.

The state police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads and highways, including toll plazas, were blockaded at different places in protest for hours.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleged that the police brutally lathicharged the protesting farmers, leaving many injured.

However, Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that only four protesters were injured, while ten cops sustained injuries in the incident.