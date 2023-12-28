Home

News

Video: Former India Batter Ambati Rayudu Joins Ruling YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh

Video: Former India Batter Ambati Rayudu Joins Ruling YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu had revealed his plans to join politics and travelled across his home state Andhra Pradesh to reach out to the masses and understand their issues.

Screengrab from video shared on X by @YSRCParty

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The ex-Indian batter and wicket keeper was inducted in the party’s fold in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampet Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

Trending Now

“Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program,” the YSRCP wrote on X.

You may like to read

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Rayudu played for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and announced his retirement after the franchise won the tournament earlier this year.

Following his retirement, Rayudu had revealed his plans to join politics and travelled across his home state Andhra Pradesh to reach out to the masses and understand their issues.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems,” Rayudu was quoted as saying at the time.

“I will come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he had said.

Rayudu entering the political arena is a significant development in the state ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections as it was previously reported that he was planning to contest polls from Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency.

The former cricketer had refuted the speculations, however, with him joining YSRCP today, it seems that Rayudu may be planning to begin his political innings by contesting in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.