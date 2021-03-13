New Delhi: A man was killed and three others were injured after lightning struck a tree under which they were standing to protect themselves from the rain. The victims have been identified as Ramprasad, Shivdutt, Lali (all residents of UP) and Anil Kumar (a resident of Sohna). While Ramprasad (38) succumbed to injuries last night, Shivdutt, Lali and Anil Kumar are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Manesar. The men were horticulture staffers. Also Read - Gurugram Family Held Hostage by Local Residents for Feeding Stray Dogs, Video Goes Viral| Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 20-second clip, four men can be seen standing under a tree in the society as a surprise shower drenched them. They fell down to the ground immediately as a bolt of lightning strikes the tree.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Speaking to The Indian Express, officials said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm at Signature Villas in Sector 82. “Shivdutt, Lali and Anil Kumar have given their statement. Further investigation will be done once the deceased’s family arrives, Krishan Kumar, in charge of the Vatika police post told IE. He added that no FIR has been lodged as of now.

Earlier last year in June, more than 100 people were killed due to lightning in northern India. While 82 people lost their lives in Bihar, 20 people were killed in UP. According to the 2008 report of National Crime Records Bureau, lightning strikes killed more than 2,000 people every year since 2005.