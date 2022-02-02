Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary’s comments have sparked a row as he dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a public rally in Mathura and made sexist remarks. In his statement, Jayant Chaudhary claimed that Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join BJP and that he would make like “Hema Malini.”Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Withdraws Candidates Against Akhilesh, Shivpal In 'Reciprocal Gesture'

Addressing a rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chaudhary said, “Why are they pleasing me? I don’t want to be Hema Malini”. Chaudhary’s remarks came as Union Minister Amit Shah during his meeting with the Jat leaders of western UP said that Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the “wrong home” adding that the BJP’s doors are always open for the RLD. Also Read - Mahant vs Raavan: Who Will Win The High-Octane Battle of UP's Gorakhpur?

Shah’s remark was an apparent reference to the RLD chief forming a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party which has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the upcoming UP elections 2022. Also Read - 'UP Will Script History', Tweets Akhilesh; Files Nomination From Karhal Vidhan Sabha

Listen to Jayant Chaudhary’s remarks here:

#WATCH | …I don't want to be Hema Malini, what will you get by pleasing me?…What have they (BJP) done for the families of 7 farmers, why is (Ajay Mishra) Teni a minister?: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura (1.02) pic.twitter.com/qsc5liHlC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

SP-RLD form alliance for UP elections

While announcing an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, earlier in November had claimed that both parties will come together to fight the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The alliance on January 13 announced its candidate list for 29 constituencies. Out of 29, RLD will contest 19 seats while the SP has fielded candidates on 10. Of the 29 candidates, RLD has fielded candidates in Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri, and Khairagarh. The SP will contest from the Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt, and Bah constituencies.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

(With inputs from agencies)