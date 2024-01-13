Home

News

Video: Kerala Agriculture Expert Dr Ani S Das Collapses On LIVE TV, Dies

Video: Kerala Agriculture Expert Dr Ani S Das Collapses On LIVE TV, Dies

Dr. Ani S Das was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award in 2009 and the Indira Priyadarshini Award in 2012.

Screengrab from the show, moments before Dr Ani Das collapsed due to a heart attack.

Kerala News: In a shocking incident, an agriculture expert collapsed and died of a heart attack during a live TV programme on Doordarshan in Kerala. As per the police, Dr. Ani S Das, (59), collapsed at the national broadcaster’s studio in Thiruvananthapuram while appearing as an expert on live telecast of Krishi Darshan show.

Trending Now

Dr Ani S Das, who served as the Director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel, the police said.

You may like to read

The incident occurred during Doordarshan’s Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said, according to news agency PTI.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

As per the doctors, suffered a Cardiopulmonary arrest (heart attack) during the TV show which resulted in his death. However, the exact cause of his demise is yet to be determined, they said.

According to experts, a Cardiopulmonary arrest, commonly known as a heart attack, is the ceasing of adequate heart function and respiration and results in death without reversal. This condition is often found in patients with coronary artery disease.

Who was Dr. Ani S Das?

Dr Das also served as Managing Director (MD) of Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB), Kerala Feeds Limited and other state government undertakings, and occasionally appeared on Krishi Darshan show to provide his expert opinion on farming and agriculture.

A respected academician and veterinarian, Das had previously led several key projects in the state’s Animal Husbandry Department. As per InSC International Publishers, Dr Das was also recognized as a successful management and is credited with introducing positive changes in the Meat Products of India and setting up high-tech livestock farms of KLDB.

For his contributions in the field of animal husbandry, agriculture, as well as farming. Dr. Ani S Das was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award in 2009 and the Indira Priyadarshini Award in 2012.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kerala News on India.com.