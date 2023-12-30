Home

VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Factory In Jammu’s Gangyal

A major fire broke out a mattress factory in Gangyal industrial area of Jammu district on Saturday afternoon.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Jammu News: A massive fire broke out at a mattress factory in Jammu’s Gangyal area on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a major erupted at the Nindiya mattress factory in industrial area of Gangyal in Jammu district and soon engulfed the entire building in towering flames.

Visuals of the fire which are doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the towering flames and plumes of thick black smoke coming out of the factory building.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a factory in the Gangiyal area of Jammu, more details awaited pic.twitter.com/lP8U4WiG6Y — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.

Firemen responded late?

Local media reports quoting some factory employees blamed the “late response” by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and fire and emergency services personnel for the spread of the fire. They alleged that the firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:30 PM and fire truck had no water following which they had to wait for another vehicle to arrive to start dousing the flames, which by then had spread to the entire premises.

The factory is housed in Shankar colony area of Gangyal.

Officials said the fire broke out at around 2: 15 PM and firefighters and other rescue personnel arrived at the spot minutes after the incident was reported.

An official said fire tenders and police personnel are at the scene and the fire has been brought under control, adding that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire incident.

Reports said the factory also served as a godown for Nindiya mattresses and finished good as well as property worth crores of rupees went up in smoke in the massive inferno.

Police said the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained and investigations have been launched to detect foul play, if any.

More details are awaited, they said.

Earlier, in November, a major fire had erupted at another factory in Gangyal.

Gangyal is a renowned industrial area in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir and houses several key industries from various sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.