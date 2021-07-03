Noida: A video of a monkey washing utensils just like a human being sitting outside a tea stall has taken the internet by storm. The video went viral across social media platforms was first shared on Instagram by a page named Ghantaa with the caption, “Everyone gotta work hard”. The video had a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie Raees playing in its background in Shahrukh Khan’s voice that said, “Ammi jaan kehti thi ki koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”. Also Read - This Video of a Dog Feeding Milk Bottle to a Baby Goat is Going Viral | WATCH

The video begins with the camera showing us a tea stall and people standing around it and in the next few seconds, the camera’s focus is shifted to the monkey sitting on a table and washing a white plate by dipping it on a tub full of water. Towards the end of the video, one can also see the monkey smelling the plate just to check if it’s properly cleaned or not.

The viral video of the monkey has left netizens amused as many posted comments like, “All mom after watching this: dekh le tujse to yahi achha he”, “Monkey be like!: Do waqt ki roti ke liya krna pdta h sahab”, “Employee of the Month to ye hi Le Jayga” and many more like this. However, at the same time, several users even called this an act of animal cruelty and pointed out that the monkey was chained to its neck.