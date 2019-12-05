New Delhi: A video of Madhya Pradesh minister of women and child development Imarti Devi dancing has gone viral as one Twitter user posted the video, connecting the dance to the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case. “While the crome against women are cause of concern in MP and the whole nation, here is Imarti Devi, minister of women and child development in Madhya Pradesh dancing shamelessly,” read the post.

While the crime against women are cause of concern in MP and whole nation, here is Imarti Devi, minister of women and child development in Madhya Pradesh dancing shamelessly. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/b2uuKWD4id — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) December 4, 2019

You know why crime against women is rising? It’s when men like him call women dancing shameless. But are silent as mice when a Shashi Bhushan Mehta, accused of murdering a teacher and dumping her body by the roadside, are given a ticket to contest! https://t.co/mzTsXBcvJ8 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 4, 2019

Congress, too, came out in support of its minister saying there’s nothing wrong in dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number in a family programme.

Video purportedly showing Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi dancing to Bollywood song “Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna” goes viral. Cong defends her saying “what’s wrong with dancing?” — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2019

What’s wrong with this?

A senseless tweet. Nothing to do with that.

Look at her is she a leader “Imarti Devi”.

She is doing what she is good at. — देश पहले🇮🇳💐 (@LambaHarikesh) December 5, 2019

In the video, the minister can be seen dancing gracefully and uninhibited — clad in a red, gorgeous saree — with her head covered, as the crowd surrounding her enjoy.