New Delhi: A video of Madhya Pradesh minister of women and child development Imarti Devi dancing has gone viral as one Twitter user posted the video, connecting the dance to the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case. “While the crome against women are cause of concern in MP and the whole nation, here is Imarti Devi, minister of women and child development in Madhya Pradesh dancing shamelessly,” read the post.
Congress, too, came out in support of its minister saying there’s nothing wrong in dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number in a family programme.
In the video, the minister can be seen dancing gracefully and uninhibited — clad in a red, gorgeous saree — with her head covered, as the crowd surrounding her enjoy.