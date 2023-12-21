‘Fan Of Modi, Not BJP’: Kashmir Poet Kisses PM’s Cutout, Adorns It With Pheran In Srinagar City | WATCH

Home

A local poet, Jamal Ali Karbalai alias Jamal Budgami, showered kisses upon a life-size cutout of PM Modi and adorned it with a traditional Kashmiri Pheran in Srinagar city.

A man kissing a life-size cut out of PM Modi in Srinagar on International Pheran Day.

Kashmir News: A life-sized cardboard cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adorned with a Pheran— a traditional Kashmiri cloak– and showered with kisses in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar as the erstwhile state celebrated the International Pheran Day to mark the onset of ‘Chillai Kalan’– the 40-day period of harshest winter in the valley.

Visuals which have gone viral on social media platforms on social media platforms showed a Kashmiri man draping a cutout of PM Modi with a beige-coloured Pheran and kissing the picture of the Prime Minister.

The man, identified as Jamal Ali Karbalai, alias Jamal Budgami, alias Jamal Kashmiri– a local poet from the nearby Budgam district– can be seen draping the Prime Minister’s cut out with a pheran and kissing the cutout in the middle of the city centre Lal chowk.

‘Fan of Modi not BJP’

Jamal, who described himself as a fan of PM Modi but not the BJP, also announced he would send a pheran to Delhi for the Prime Minister.

“I do not have words to say how much I admire Modi ji and his character. I feel proud today to send a pheran to Modi ji, that too from the historical Ghanta Ghar which people were afraid to visit once,” Karbalai told reporters.

“I am a fan of Modi, but not BJP’s, because he has taken some revolutionary steps which no one had taken for the last 70 years,” the amateur poet said as he recited a couplet in honour of PM Modi and his revolutionary works.

A life-size cutout of PM Modi was placed at the Ghanta Ghar or Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar city.

Scores of youths organised a fashion show near the Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk city centre here to celebrate the day, displaying various forms and colours of the traditional cloak worn by the people of the valley wear during winters.

‘With love from Kashmir’

Jamal Budgami said the aim behind his move is to send Modi the message that he is loved by the Kashmiris.

“I will courier a pheran to Modi ji to Delhi within one hour,” he said, and appealed to the prime minister to think seriously about unemployed youth of Kashmir.

International Pheran Day

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the International Pheran Day to honour the Pheran– a traditional Kashmiri garment worn by both men and women during the winters. The pheran is a long cloak, usually made of wool or similar warm cloth, worn to battle the sub-zero temperatures during harsh winters in Kashmir valley.

The Kashmiri Pheran is recognized as a symbol of the former state’s rich cultural heritage and also gained international recognition over the years not only for its practicality in providing warmth during the winter but also as a fashion statement for both men and women.

‘Chillai Kalan’ begins

On Thursday, Kashmir celebrated December 21 as ‘Pheran Day’ to mark the first day of Chillai Kalan as hundreds of men, women, and children dressed in the traditional garment thronged the busy Lal Chowk area on the occasion.

‘Chillai Kalan’ – a 40-day-long phase of the harshest winter in Kashmir valley, began on Thursday on a chilly and dry note as the valley has not received any major snowfall yet this season resulting in freezing temperatures and chilly weather.

‘Chillai Kalan’ is followed by a 20-day period called ‘Chillai Khurd’ (Elder Winter) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bacha’ (Baby Winter), marking the end of the winter season in Kashmir valley at the end of February.

(With PTI inputs)

