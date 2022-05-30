New Delhi: A chilling CCTV footage shows two cars following Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s black SUV in Mansa district minutes before he was shot dead, reported news agency ANI. Visuals show the singer’s SUV taking a right turn towards a corner as the two cars tailing it. The police said the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on Sunday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Scheme Today

The controversial Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters. Punjab’s Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack. Also Read - Punjab Police Claims Initial Leads in Sidhu Moosewala Murder

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident. Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security.

The SSP said when Moosewala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles. Moosewala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable,” said the SSP.

(With inputs from agency)