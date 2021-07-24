Panaji: Following incessant rainfall, a passenger train 01134 from Mangaluru junction to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim in South Goa on Friday. The passenger train was diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj after overflowing of the Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe in Maharashtra. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. In a statement, the South Western Railway (SWR) asserted that the train was being pulled back to Kulem in South Goa.Also Read - Maharashtra Monsoon Mayhem LIVE Updates: 129 Dead; NDRF Continues Relief & Rescue Ops in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur
Besides, train number 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express Special was also stopped between Caranzol and Dudhsagar due to the landslide. Several other trains like Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Hyderabad Express Special, Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Express Special, Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Express Special were also cancelled.
“There are 345 passengers on board Train number 01134 (Mangaluru Junction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and 887 passengers on board Train no 02780 (Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vasco da Gama Express). All are reported to be safe,” the SWR said in a statement.
It added that arrangements for tea, snacks, drinking water have been made at Castle Rock Station and Kulem Station for the passengers of Train no 02780 and Train no 01134, respectively.
A total of 129 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in 48 hours, a senior state disaster management official said on Friday, as heavy showers lashed several parts of west and southern India. At least three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karnataka.
In addition, rains for more than a week have caused major damage to homes in rural Goa. “Heavy rains have been witnessed in Goa over the last few days, which has led to areas like Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda, Dharbandora, Bardez, and Pernem being majorly hit. Such flooding has not occurred in Goa since 1982. A rough report is being prepared by the state Disaster Management team,” CM Pramod Sawant said, adding that while the exact quantum of damage has not been established yet, losses due to the rains and flooding are pegged in the region of a few crore rupees.