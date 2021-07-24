It added that arrangements for tea, snacks, drinking water have been made at Castle Rock Station and Kulem Station for the passengers of Train no 02780 and Train no 01134, respectively.

A total of 129 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in 48 hours, a senior state disaster management official said on Friday, as heavy showers lashed several parts of west and southern India. At least three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karnataka.

In addition, rains for more than a week have caused major damage to homes in rural Goa. “Heavy rains have been witnessed in Goa over the last few days, which has led to areas like Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda, Dharbandora, Bardez, and Pernem being majorly hit. Such flooding has not occurred in Goa since 1982. A rough report is being prepared by the state Disaster Management team,” CM Pramod Sawant said, adding that while the exact quantum of damage has not been established yet, losses due to the rains and flooding are pegged in the region of a few crore rupees.