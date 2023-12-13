Home

Video: Vishnu Deo Sai Takes Oath As Chhattisgarh CM In Presence Of PM Modi, Shah, BJP Top Brass

The BJP on Sunday had announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as its CM-designate after a meeting of the party's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh during a ceremony, in Raipur, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Raipur: Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in a swearing-in ceremony in state capital Raipur in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other big-wigs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including party chief JP Nadda.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Sai at the Science College grounds in Raipur. The oath ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present.

Swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Chhattisgarh. https://t.co/qprBZulSJ1 — BJP (@BJP4India) December 13, 2023

Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao were also sworn-in as Sai’s two deputies.

The BJP on Sunday had announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as its CM-designate after a meeting of the party’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. Sai, a reputed tribal leader, won Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

A prominent figure in the BJP, Vishnu Deo Sai is the former state chief of the BJP as well as a former union minister in PM-Modi led Central government.

Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 to 2022. Sai was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet.

A massive name among the tribal voters, Vishnu Deo Sai started his political career from the grass-root levels. Sai was elected as a ‘panch’ of Bagia village panchayat in 1989 and a year later became the Sarpanch (village head) after being elected unopposed.

Sai’s first foray into state-level politics did not go as planned as he lost the 1998 assembly polls from the Pathalgaon seat. However, a year later, the tribal leader won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014.

The BJP did not field Sai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

59-year-old Sai is the fourth chief minister of Chhattisgarh state, which was created in 2020.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

The BJP won a decisive victory in the recently held state Assembly elections, winning 54 seats in 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly while the incumbent Congress was ousted from power, winning only 35 seats.

The BJP won a decisive victory in the recently held state Assembly elections, winning 54 seats in 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly while the incumbent Congress was ousted from power, winning only 35 seats.