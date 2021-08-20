New Delhi: After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, a woman journalist in the country has reportedly claimed that she was barred from working at her TV station. Wearing a hijab and showing her press card, popular Afghan news anchor Shabnam Dawran can be seen pleading for help in a video doing rounds on social media.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik Picks Hardik Pandya And Players to Watch Out For

“I didn’t give up after the change of system and went to attend my office, but unluckily I was not allowed despite showing my office card. The male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office but I was told that I couldn’t continue my duty because the system has been changed. Those who are listening to me, if the world hears me, then please help us as our lives are under threat”, Dawran, who works in state-run news organisation RTA (Radio Television Afghanistan) Pashto pleaded in the video clip. Also Read - Real or Fake? Videos Show Armed Taliban Fighters Dancing After Capturing Afghanistan, Here's a Fact Check

#شبنم دوران!

وسلوالو اجازه رانه کړه چي دندي ته لاړه شم

شبنم دوران د ملی راډیو تلویزون خبریاله وه pic.twitter.com/3P6pCKyULR — Haisba Atakpal (@Hasiba_Atakpal) August 18, 2021

Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: UP Police Cleared But Probe Recommended Against 'Erring Public Servants'

During their earlier regime (1996-2001), the Taliban used to prevent women from attending school. Moreover, they had banned them from working jobs outside of healthcare (male doctors were prohibited from seeing women). They were forced to wear a burqa at all times when in public and forbidden from leaving home without a male ‘guardian’. If women broke certain rules, they were publicly whipped or executed.

‘Taliban Will Respect Rights Of Women’

“Media will be allowed to criticize anyone, but character assassination won’t be tolerated. The courts will decide policy on punishments. Foreigners in the country can leave if they wish, but in case they want to stay they will have to register their presence with Taliban administrators”, the spokesperson had said.

Streets of Kabul Devoid of Women

Days after the quick and unexpected invasion of Kabul by the Taliban, the streets of the Afghan capital are almost entirely devoid of women, The Guardian reported.

The few women who are on the streets could be seen wearing the traditional blue burqa, the Islamic garb, which, despite being customary in Afghanistan, was not used as widely in Kabul until now.

Many women are dressed in the long black clothes commonly worn in the Middle East and Arab nations. All the women are accompanied by a male guardian — a requirement that the Taliban have imposed on women across the country. Many of these women were out grocery shopping; a simple task that has become extremely dangerous for them now.