Vidhansabha Results 2019: Among these seats of Mehkar, Khamgaon, Jalgaon (Jamod), Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Mehkar, Mehkar is reserved under Scheduled Caste Category. Counting in all these seats will begin at 8 am. (Full Coverage Here)

In 2014, Dr Sanjay B Raimulkar of the Shiv Sena won Mehkar. In 2019, he will be fighting against Congress’ Advocate Anant Sakharam Wankhede and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi’s Aabarao Shreeram Wagh.

In 2014, Akash P Fundkar of the BJP won against the Congress candidate from Khamgaon, which is also known as the silver city. This year, Fundkar is again in the fray as a BJP candidate and is up against Dnyaneshwar Purushottam Patil from Congress, Advocate Dilip Manohar Bhagat from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Vasatkar Sharad Sukhdev from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

As Khamgaon is known the silver city, Jalgaon Jamod is known as the golden city. In 2009, the constituency was won by Dr Sanjay Shriram Kute of BJP over BBM’s Prasenjit Kisan Tayade by almost 49,224 votes. In 2014, Kute again won with 63,888 votes. Kute is a minister in the outgoing Devendra Fadnavis government and holds the portfolio of Maharashtra cabinet minister for Labour, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward, and Special Backward Class Welfare.

For the 2019 election, Kute is up against Ramesh Dattu Nawthale from Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Swati Sandeep Wakekar of Congress and Sangitrao Bhaskarrao Bhongal from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

In 2014, Bharsakle P Ganvantrao of the BJP won Akot against Congress. In 2019, he is up against Sanjay Ramdas Bodkhe from Congress, Ravindra Madhukar Phate from the MNS and Advocate Santosh Vasant Rahate from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

In 2014, Baliram B Sirskar of the BBM (merged into VBA in 2019) won the elections from Balapur against INC candidate. This year, Shiv Sena has fielded Nitinkumar Bhikanrao Tale while the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate is Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Majid. The NCP has fielded Sangram Gulabrao Gawande while the VBA is fielding Dr Dhairyavardhan Haribhau Pundkar. AIMIM has fielded Dr Rahman Khan Haji Kale Khan from this constituency.

BJP leader Govardhan M Sharma who won the Akola West Assembly constituency in 2014 is in the fray for a third consecutive term. He is up against Congress’ Sajid Khan Mannan Khan, BSP’s Dhananjay Nalat and Madan Bhargad of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.