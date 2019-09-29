Kerala, Goa and Chhattisgarh on Sunday registered victories in the Round 5, Elite Group A matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20.

While Chhattisgarh, who had beaten Mumbai on Saturday, defeated Andhra by 56 runs, Goa registered a 42-run win over Jharkhand. Kerala, meanwhile, beat Hyderabad by 62 runs.

Aditya Kaushik, Darshan Misal star in Goa’s win

Put in to bat at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru, Goa had lost three wickets with 73 runs on the board.

However, Kaushik scored 117 off 110 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes while wicketkeeper CM Gautam chipped in with 40 to take Goa to a fighting total of 266, despite Rahul Shukla’s six-wicket haul. The 29-year-old pacer returned with the figures of 6/33.

Jharkhand stuttered in their chase, being reduced to 66/4. However, skipper-wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Virat Singh added 77 runs together. But the two perished in space of three runs. While Anukul Roy scored 40 off 33 balls, it was too little too late as Goa sealed a 42-run win. For Goa, Misal was their best bowler and scalped four wickets.

Brief scores: Goa 266/8 (Aditya Kaushik 117; Rahul Shukla 6/33) beat Jharkhan 224 all out (Ishant Kishan 43; Darshan Misal 4/35) by 42 runs.

Chhattisgarh move to the top spot

Chhattisgarh continued their run of form as they sealed their second win in as many days. The Harpreet Singh-led side defeated Andhra at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur by 56 runs and moved to the top spot in the Group A points table.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh scored 268 on the back of Ashutosh Singh’s 75 off 93 balls and Shashank Singh’s 45 from 25 balls.

While Andhra received a 48-run opening stand, Chhattisgarh bowlers shared the spoils and bowled out Andhra for 212. Ajay Jadav Mandal and Puneet Datey scalped two wickets each while Shashank Singh continued his fine day in the middle and picked three wickets.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 268/9 (Ashutosh Singh 75; Yarra Prithviraj 3/63) beat Andhra 212 all out (Prasanth Kumar 44; Shashank Singh 3/37) by 56 runs

KM Asif leads Kerala to victory:

KM Asif scalped four wickets as Kerala sealed a 62-run win over Hyderabad at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

None of the Kerala batsmen managed to score big as Hyderabad managed to limit Kerala to 227. However, the Ambati Rayudu-led side failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 165.

Brief scores: Kerala 227/9 (Sanju Samson 36; Ajay Dev Goud 3/52) beat Hyderabad 165 all out (Tanmay Agarwal 69; KM Asif 4/34) by 62 runs